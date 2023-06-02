Local man does random acts of kindness one blade of grass at a time

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man doing good deeds on the east side of Toledo says he’s just a regular man cutting the grass at nuisance properties and lots.

Brett Fry says he just wants the residents to be happy.

“This is all for the joy of making someone else happy,” said Fry. “That’s all that matters is putting a smile on somebody’s face.’

A few weeks ago, Fry, along with his best friend, started cutting high grass on vacant lots and abandoned homes on the east side for free.

“A little bit of yard cutting, it makes someone’s day whether it’s their yard or an abandoned yard,” said Fry.

Fry estimates he’s done about 10 to 15 places and their acts of kindness aren’t going unnoticed as homeowners will come outside and notice his hard work.

“People don’t want this around their homes. So somebody has to take care of it, so I choose to be that somebody,” said Fry. “One by one we can all make a difference if we just decide to.”

Fry says he even uses his own money to help others.

“I’m doing it all for free, but there are some people that bless my heart and send me some donations out of the kindness of their heart,” said Fry. “I appreciate that more than anything. I don’t ask for anything. I can’t say I don’t want anything in return but I don’t expect anything in return. I just do it, get it done and make sure it looks nice.”

