Local family pays it forward in honor of late twins

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family is paying it forward in honor of their late twins’ 4th birthday, something they say is helping them to heal.

Chelsea Muller says after her premature twin boys Walker and Sawyer didn’t survive the early birth, she and her husband Peter wanted to find a way to keep their memory alive.

“The day they passed away I said to them, boys your lives will not be in vain. Your lives will mean something in this world,” said Chelsea. “We asked people to help us raise money for that, to donate, to pay it forward.”

They say collecting money in honor of the twins and then paying it forward is fulfilling for them, adding that they’ve been doing it every year for the last four years.

This year, the Muller’s chose to give most of the donated money to their waiter at dinner.

“We wanted to do something to pay it forward for them in their memory, so, a week ago I kind of put it on our Facebook and our goal was to tip our waiter at dinner $619.”

Chelsea says they got so many donations they were able to give their waiter $3,750, and the waiter’s response was even better than they could have imagined according to the Muller Family.

“I actually just took my boards this past week and I’m going to be a PICU nurse,” said the waiter who received the big tip.

“Just to know that it went to a really good person whose career is going to be dedicated to healing children. I just think that says it all. The boys knew what they were doing,” Chelsea said.

“It’s the little bit that we can do on the day when they’re not here,” said Peter.

If you’d like to “Pay it Forward for Walker and Sawyer”, you can send a Venmo to PIF4WAS619 or look up Peter Muller.

