Residents at Ashland Manor living with no functioning elevators

One resident said one elevator has been down for months and the other elevator has been down since last week.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ashland Manor residents have been forced to take the stairs as there are no working elevators in the building, and some residents are unable to do so.

One resident said that one elevator has been broken for about two months and the other elevator in the building has been down since Friday.

13 Action News spoke with managers, who said the one working elevator broke down Saturday afternoon and was back up and working by 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Another resident said they were down for longer than that.

“So far, I want to say almost a week,” Daetin Cole, a two-year resident of Ashland Manor said.

The biggest problem with these breakdowns is that there are some residents within the building who are not able to use the stairs, so they are essentially stuck.

“Most of the people are walker-bound, cane-bound, or wheelchair-bound,” Cole said. “They can’t really go anywhere. So it’s a problem because they claim that it’s fixed but it’s never really fixed.”

Cole told Action News reporter Brenna Nye that when the one elevator was working, it wasn’t working properly.

“It goes from stuck on whatever floor it gets stuck on, to stuck on the first floor, to where you have to go to the second floor just to hit the button to bring it back up, just to bring it back down. So that’s the only way you can really ride the elevator and wheelchair people can’t do that,” Cole said.

Action News reporter Brenna Nye tried to go inside to see just exactly what the problem is and was told she was not allowed to go inside, or even be on the property.

Cole said that managers have informed her and other residents that they’ve been working on the problem.

“Two months ago they said that they ordered a part for the actual broken elevator. It’s been two months, where’s that part? Still not here, nothing’s fixed,” Cole said.

13 Action News spoke with managers and they said the elevators should be fixed soon, as they are waiting on a new rotator belt part to arrive.

13 Action News reached out to the city of Toledo and a spokesperson told us it’s not city property. We put in a call to the Lucas Metropolitan Housing and are waiting to hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

