Revamped Top Thrill 2 coming to Cedar Point in 2024

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is bringing back an old favorite in revamped form.

The amusement park announced Tuesday that Top Thrill 2, said to to be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata coaster, will be open to the public in 2024.

The ride reaches speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The original version of the ride, Top Thrill Dragster, was retired in September of 2022.

A woman was seriously injured by a piece of metal that broke off the ride in 2021.

Introducing Top Thrill 2, the world’s TALLEST and FASTEST triple-launch strata coaster - coming in 2024! 🏁 https://bit.ly/3OD3Z56 Posted by Cedar Point on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.