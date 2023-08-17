A string of break-ins for beer at a local Mexican restaurant finally caught on camera

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to employees at San Marcos Mexican restaurant on Laskey Rd. in Toledo, a man has been breaking into their outdoor patio a couple nights a week, stealing beer and food out of a cooler.

A server there, Adonica Castro, says it has actually been going on for months, and it was only recently that they were able to capture the break-ins on security cameras.

“I can’t believe somebody’s like really just coming in here and just jumping, and drinking, and whatever. Eating all of our snacks that we bring in and it’s constantly at that it’s not like it was just one time,” said Castro.

She says the man jumps a locked fence and then makes his way over to a locked cooler behind the bar, a cooler he broke to get into, and Castro says that may not even be the craziest part. “His parents keep calling up here complaining and threatening us and saying that he’s coming home drunk and mean to his mother and father and we tell her like ma’am, your son is illegally doing this.”

San Marcos manager Oscar Gomez says he went to the police department on Wednesday to file a report. He says he wanted to wait until they had evidence of the incidents. “We made the report so hopefully, we know the police are going to do their job,” said Gomez.

