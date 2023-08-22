Building Better Schools: Ottawa Hills Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Ottawa Hills Elementary School have a new place to study science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The Wondry is located inside Ottawa Hills Elementary School and is a place where students can learn and study.

“We hope they will grab a book, find a quiet place to read a quiet nook or sit with their friends and they learn something when they go into the steam center and design something,” Erica Silk, the director of development and alumni relations said.

The Wondry is a continuum in the district’s K-12 steam pathway. The space is designed for sparking young minds to engage in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Students can create stuff in the maker space or read one of 16,000 books.

“We really want to support the whole student, in a learning environment, so for the Wondry we have a space that is designed to spark curiosity and imagination and inspire students to explore endless possibilities, what the world has to offer them, then to wonder what they can become,” Silk said.

The focal point of the room is the golden sycamore tree.

“It’s really a live thing, outside the elementary school on the playground,” Silk said.

Under the tree is a place where students can sit and wonder.

The new space was made possible by the generosity of the community.

“This space i should say is fully funded by private philanthropic dollar, we are grateful to our parents, our community members and partners and alumni who with their trust and support we were able to build this beautiful space,” Silk said.

