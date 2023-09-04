Ohio police shoot Chicago murder suspect after high-speed chase

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - State troopers in Ohio shot a murder suspect Sunday afternoon after a high-speed chase that started on Interstate 75 in Hancock County, OSHP said in a news release.

Findlay Post troopers said they spotted a Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound on I-75 that authorities believed was being driven by a man wanted in a murder that happened in Chicago. The driver, identified as Danny E. Berry, 45, didn’t stop for troopers.

During the high-speed chase down I-75, officers deployed stop sticks multiple times, Berry kept going, OSHP said. The vehicle eventually stopped in the median just south of U.S. Route 33 in Pusheta Township, Auglaize County, where it caught on fire.

Berry got out of the car with a handgun and began walking in the highway, police said. At some point after that, authorities said, at least one officer shot at Berry. An ambulance took him to a hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said. Troopers didn’t say what happened that caused officers to shoot at Berry. They also didn’t say what agency the officer or officers were from who fired their weapons. No officers were physically hurt.

Troopers didn’t initially release details about the Chicago shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to investigate the shooting.

It’s the second high-speed chase to go through Hancock County on I-75 in as many days. Two men wanted in a deadly carjacking allegedly led officers on a chase Saturday night that ended on Route 15 in Hancock County. Troopers said the suspects shot at officers multiple times during the pursuit.

OSHP troopers on Sunday were assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Wapakoneta Fire & EMS, Shawnee Township Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

