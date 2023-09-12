City of Toledo launches annual Convenience Store License, costing $500 per year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - $500 per year. That’s how much the City of Toledo wants from convenience stores for a new license program. That money is due October 1, 2023, or the stores could get fined up to $500 per day.

There is a way around the initial fee. The city is waiving the $500 charge for 2023 if businesses sign up for the Link Toledo camera integration program and connect their security cameras to the citywide array.

Interim Director of Marketing and Communications for the City of Toledo, Rachel Hart, released this statement:

Council Members John Hobbs, III, Theresa Gadus, Vanice Williams, and Rob Ludeman introduced the first version of the convenience store license at the end of 2021, citing concerns with blight, loitering, noise, and illicit activity. The license was recommended by the Plan Commission as a better tool to regulate these businesses than the special use permit, which was subsequently repealed in 2022. The special use permit provided one-time verification of compliance with zoning regulations, but made it difficult to revoke in the case a business fell out of compliance at any point in the future. In 2023, an updated version of the legislation was passed to simplify the application and review process of the license, removing the requirement for background checks of convenience store owners and managers. About the license: A convenience store is defined as an establishment under 5,000 square feet in size with both a Toledo Lucas County Health Department Retail Food Establishment license and a State of Ohio C class liquor permit or a State of Ohio Tobacco license. Convenience store owners must submit an annual application online before the October 1 deadline or will be assessed a penalty of $500 per day for operating without the license. The application fee of $500 may be waived if a business chooses to participate in the Link Toledo camera integration program announced earlier this year by Toledo Police Department. Why it’s in place: It is our hope that the annual application and review process of the license will encourage convenience store owners to ensure they are compliant with all existing license requirements, Toledo Municipal, Zoning, Building, and Fire Code regulations, and are in good standing with taxes owed to Toledo and Lucas County. We will business owners who needs help with their application or meeting the requirements, please attend a help session or read more information on our website at toledo.oh.gov/convenience.

The owner of Paddy Shack, an independent convenience store at the corner of Secor and Laskey, is exempt from the ordinance because she only sells prepackaged food and does not hold a Retail Food Establishment license with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. Regardless, she calls the fee too much.

“To just come out and say, ‘Now, you’re going to owe us a $500 fee to have a a piece of paper and give us your footage?’ No,” said Patty Provost, owner of Paddy Shack. “It’s just one more thing that the city does to discourage new independent businesses from coming in.”

The City of Toledo further outlined the program and is offering three help sessions for business owners who need to sign up, emailing this news release to 13 Action News:

