Relative of murder victim allegedly killed by 81-year-old says suspect has dementia, attacked her first

A Toledo woman believes she is alive after a horrifying attack because of her cousin who was killed in the attack.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo woman, Marian Miller, says she was there the day her closest cousin was murdered. It was on September 8, 2023, when 81-year-old Edward Hite reportedly beat and killed his wife Barbara. Miller says she was also a victim.

“I’m screaming stop, no, help, stop no, help.”

Recounting the traumatic experience, Miller says Edward started attacking her before getting to Barbara. According to Miller, Edward has dementia but she never saw him be violent.

“I just started walking to the front door, and all of a sudden, Ed comes out of his room, stomps his foot, points his arm, and says no. And then I saw in his right hand a pen, and he was going for my face,” said Miller.

Not knowing how much longer she could put up a fight, Miller says she found a way to trip Edward and escape. “Barbara said, push him in the house. So, I pushed at him and then she just yelled run.”

Unfortunately, Barbara, who Miller says was disabled, was left inside. “I’m sure she tried to take his attention away from me.”

According to reports, when deputies arrived on the scene they said they saw an 81-year-old actively assaulting his wife.

A deputy got in the middle and arrested the man. Barbara was taken to the hospital where she later died.

13 Action News requested the incident report and the 911 call, but according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, that information cannot be provided until the investigation is closed.

Miller says she believes she is here today because of Barbara, someone she says she never thought she could live without.

“It’s just so sad that she went so violently because she was such a caring and giving person, and her last thought was to save me.”

Edward Hite is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail.

Miller says she is seeking therapy for her trauma.

This is a developing story.

