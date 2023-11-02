13abc Marketplace
Neighborhood Nuisance: City park causing problems

Some residents are claiming the city of Toledo is neglecting Cuba Saturn Park, saying limbs of trees are falling on their properties.
By WTVG Staff and Sophie Bates
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some residents are claiming the city of Toledo is neglecting Cuba Saturn Park, saying limbs of trees are falling on their properties.

Cuba Saturn Park is located just off Dorr Street in Toledo and is surrounded by homes. The trees in the park lean over neighboring properties and according to neighbors, are dropping branches. One neighbor said they have had enough and want the city to step up.

“What I think are truly safety concerns are not being addressed,” a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous said. “It’s frustrating.”

Large trees are part of the canopy at Cuba Saturn Park. One man said he has lived in the neighborhood for decades and the trees have always been a problem.

“Over those 45 years, we’ve had numerous problems with the trees in the back. I’ve repaired my chain link fence at the back of the property three times because of trees falling on it or limbs falling on it and damaging it. Also, the back of my garage, I’ve replaced the siding on,” the neighbor said.

His family has reached out to Toledo Edison and the city for help.

“Calls to the city get virtually no results,” he said.

The neighbor is worried a tree limb could fall on his house.

“They’re long enough and tall enough to reach my house,” the neighbor said. “There are kids that ride their bicycles and four-wheelers and such through the park, and we thought it was a danger.”

He came to the 13 Action News I-Team for help. So the I-Team went straight to the source and asked the city and Toledo Edison for action. Toledo Edison then sent out an inspector.

“They trim around their high-voltage lines, but that’s the extent of their responsibility,” the neighbor said.

An official with the city said they will be sending an arborist to assess the trees. While it is a step in the right direction, it is not enough for the neighbor. He wants to take care of the problem before passing on his property.

“I’m kind of in the winter of my life,” the neighbor said. “My wife is not here anymore and my son is looking toward probably owning the property and he’s concerned. I think he would like to see things improved before he eventually takes the place over.”

