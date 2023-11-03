13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

The annual Blade Holiday Parade plans to honor local veterans

Blade Holiday Parade
Blade Holiday Parade(WTVG)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This years parade, presented by Yark Automotive Group and the Distinguished Clown Corps, plan to salute local veterans in honor of veterans day.

Earl Mack Jr., a Toledo Post Commander of the Buffalo Soldiers and Charles Hiser, Executive Director of the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission, will lead the parade and serve as the two grand marshals.

Mack retired from the Ohio Department of Public Safety after 32 years, and also served as a police officer with the University of Toledo Police Department. He also is a Vietnam veteran, and currently holds a commission with the Lucas County Sherriff’s Office and is Security Director for Keys Hotels and Property Management.

Hiser spent 23 years in the U.S. Armed Forces and retired as Chief of Security Forces. He has been awarded 14 different medals including the Purple Heart, Army Commendation, and the Air Force Commendation.

The parade will also include some of its usual charms, like the high school marching bands and color guard, local dance teams, and giant balloons. These being just some of the 70 units participating in the parade.

The parade begins at the corner of Summit and Jefferson street, and will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11.

The event will also be televised on WGTE HD, through the WGTE app, or on their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio

Latest News

11/2/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/2/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Toledo woman without heat for several days and no answer from property management
Toledo woman without heat for several days and cannot get a hold of property owner to fix it
United Way and Cherry Street talk to 13abc
Zepf Center and TPS offer resources for homeless youth in Lucas County
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Child hit by ATV in Toledo after getting off school bus Thursday