The annual Blade Holiday Parade plans to honor local veterans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This years parade, presented by Yark Automotive Group and the Distinguished Clown Corps, plan to salute local veterans in honor of veterans day.

Earl Mack Jr., a Toledo Post Commander of the Buffalo Soldiers and Charles Hiser, Executive Director of the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission, will lead the parade and serve as the two grand marshals.

Mack retired from the Ohio Department of Public Safety after 32 years, and also served as a police officer with the University of Toledo Police Department. He also is a Vietnam veteran, and currently holds a commission with the Lucas County Sherriff’s Office and is Security Director for Keys Hotels and Property Management.

Hiser spent 23 years in the U.S. Armed Forces and retired as Chief of Security Forces. He has been awarded 14 different medals including the Purple Heart, Army Commendation, and the Air Force Commendation.

The parade will also include some of its usual charms, like the high school marching bands and color guard, local dance teams, and giant balloons. These being just some of the 70 units participating in the parade.

The parade begins at the corner of Summit and Jefferson street, and will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11.

The event will also be televised on WGTE HD, through the WGTE app, or on their website.

