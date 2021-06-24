Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mud Hens postpone July 2 fireworks display

The Toledo Mud Hens have postponed their July 2 fireworks display due to an industry-wide...
The Toledo Mud Hens have postponed their July 2 fireworks display due to an industry-wide shortage.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens have announced their fireworks show scheduled for July 2 has been postponed due to an industry-wide shortage of fireworks available.

The fireworks show for the City of Toledo is scheduled for the same night, and the Hens said fans are welcome to stay after their game against the Columbus Clippers to watch those fireworks.

In a statement on the club’s website, Mud Hens vice president and general manager Erik Ibsen said the team is looking to bring fireworks back to its postgame lineup in the future.

Follow this link for a complete list of firework displays scheduled in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a homicide after the body of Theodore Walker was found at...
Authorities investigating homicide at Ottawa Park
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
The grants include $12 million for the Maumee River cleanup, and $400,000 for the City of Toledo.
City employee suspended after gun stolen from cab of garbage truck
One person was injured after a stabbing on Addie Way in Toledo on Wednesday, June 23.
Police make arrest in Wednesday morning stabbing
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Families seek tutoring and summer programs to make up for "Lost Year"
Families seek tutoring, summer program to make up for “lost year”
Toledo Police are on the scene of an injured man at a Mobil gas station on Dorr St. on...
Police on scene of injured man in west Toledo
TARTA expansion plan faces new challenge
expansion
TARTA funding plan facing new challenge