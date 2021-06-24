Mud Hens postpone July 2 fireworks display
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens have announced their fireworks show scheduled for July 2 has been postponed due to an industry-wide shortage of fireworks available.
The fireworks show for the City of Toledo is scheduled for the same night, and the Hens said fans are welcome to stay after their game against the Columbus Clippers to watch those fireworks.
In a statement on the club’s website, Mud Hens vice president and general manager Erik Ibsen said the team is looking to bring fireworks back to its postgame lineup in the future.
