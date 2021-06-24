Mud Hens postpone July 2 fireworks display

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens have announced their fireworks show scheduled for July 2 has been postponed due to an industry-wide shortage of fireworks available.

The fireworks show for the City of Toledo is scheduled for the same night, and the Hens said fans are welcome to stay after their game against the Columbus Clippers to watch those fireworks.

In a statement on the club’s website, Mud Hens vice president and general manager Erik Ibsen said the team is looking to bring fireworks back to its postgame lineup in the future.

The Mud Hens are known for their incredible fireworks shows. Our fans have come to expect it over the past 20 years and our vendor works hard to create an outstanding production for them. As we got closer to our first fireworks show in nearly two years, we weren’t confident that it would meet our high expectations to entertain Mud Hens fans. We still look forward to a great night of Mud Hens baseball and the downtown Toledo fireworks and a fun-filled holiday weekend at the ballpark! And we look forward to bringing fireworks back to Fifth Third Field in the near future.

