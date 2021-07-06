ATF offers $5,000 reward for information in block party shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a shooting at a block party in Toledo Sunday night. That shooting killed a 17-year-old and injured 11 others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF by calling (888) ATF-TIPS or e-mailing ATFTips@atf.gov.

According to Toledo Police, the shooting occurred as hundreds of people fought during a block party at Lawrence Avenue and Detroit Avenue late on Sunday night. Police say about 80 shots were fired during the altercation, though they do not yet know what caused the shooting to start.

Those injured range in age from 11 to 51-years-old, most in their teens. The 51-year-old and a 19-year-old were last reported to be in critical condition and their status is so far unchanged.

Police say they have had a hard time finding witnesses willing to cooperate with investigators.

