Building Better Schools: Artist inspires students to love art with mural

SYVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A local tattoo artist is sharing his love for art, all while inspiring young students to be there best.

In this week’s Building Better Schools, we visit Stranahan Elementary where the quest is on to solve a puzzle, all while showing appreciation for art.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.