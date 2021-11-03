Building Better Schools: Whiteford Elementary teachers making sure students don’t grieve alone

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Eagle Comfort Blankets are made with love by teachers at Whiteford Elementary.

“They are very easy to make and we have a lot of fun when we are doing it,” said fourth-grade teacher Marybeth Headman.

The school received a $500 grant from New York Life Foundation to make these fleece blankets. The blankets are given to grieving students and kids going through a hard time.

Andrew Duncan is the principal at Whiteford Elementary. He tells 13 ABC,

“It makes us feel good,” Whiteford Elementary principal Andrew Duncan said. “We have the students for eight hours of the day, but we don’t always know what they go through when they are at home. Just being able to have a piece of us with them all the time is encouraging for us because we want to be able to support them any way we can.”

If you would like to donate fleece, contact Whiteford Elementary.

