Building Better Schools: Sylvania helps 8th graders explore Career Tech

The district offers 14 career tech programs including construction, med-tech, and horticulture.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Not every high school student wants to go to college, and those who go into trades can make good money as soon as they get a diploma.

Sylvania Schools is helping 8th-grade students explore their options early.

The district set up Career Tech tours so they can learn how they can earn industry credentials and college credit, free of charge

