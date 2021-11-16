Building Better Schools: Sylvania helps 8th graders explore Career Tech
The district offers 14 career tech programs including construction, med-tech, and horticulture.
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Not every high school student wants to go to college, and those who go into trades can make good money as soon as they get a diploma.
Sylvania Schools is helping 8th-grade students explore their options early.
The district set up Career Tech tours so they can learn how they can earn industry credentials and college credit, free of charge
