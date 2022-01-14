Tate Funeral Home victims speak out after remains recovered in Akron

Traffic
Dozens of cremains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Akron, a building which had seemingly been left vacant.(WOIO)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several relatives of those 90 cremated bodies that were found in Akron, Ohio are speaking out after the shocking revelation.

“He was to be cremated and put in the grave with his nephew... up until today that’s what we believed,” says Geneva Blackshear, of her uncle Joseph. “It’s heartbreaking you know. It’s crazy to think anyone would, you know, do anything like that.”

Timbalina Minor’s father Timothy was on the list. “We had been asking Tate for my dad’s remains for a while. And then we kept getting pushed over to the side, he kept saying ‘somebody came and picked his ashes up. Somebody came and picked his ashes up.’ But we never knew who picked his ashes up... And then when the first initial investigation started we didn’t think anything of it ... Until today when we seen it on Facebook and had pictures sent to us. Sure enough it was him his name is on the list.”

Quentorria Snowden’s daughter Keondra Hooks’ name was on the list. She told 13abc, “getting a call finding out I may not have her remains is like the tragedy is happening again, and I’m preparing for her funeral all over again. You should be able to trust someone with something so serious. There are no words to explain how I feel right now. I’m back at point a with the situation. It’s like going through the tragedy all over again.”

If your loved ones name was included in that list call the Ohio Attorney General Office’s at 800-282-0515.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

