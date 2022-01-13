Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Cremains from Toledo funeral home found in Akron church

The investigation has turned up at least 90 cremains stored in the church, allegedly from Tate Funeral Homes in Toledo.
Dozens of cremains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church...
Dozens of cremains were found on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Akron, a building which had seemingly been left vacant.(WOIO)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Potentially dozens of cremains from a Toledo funeral home were discovered in a church in Akron on Wednesday.

According to court filings, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was alerted to the discovery by the Ohio Department of Funeral and Embalmers. They had been notified by a private citizen of boxes of cremains located on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, a building that had seemingly been left vacant.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office says a search of the building was part of the state’s ongoing investigation against Pastor Shawnte Hardin, the senior pastor of the church. Hardin was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury last October on 37 criminal charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with records, theft, abuse of a corpse, identify fraud, representation as a funeral director while unlicensed, and passing bad checks.

In an interview with Hardin’s attorney conducted by our sister station WOIO in Cleveland, Hardin claimed he had been holding the cremains for Robert Tate. Tate was a funeral director in Toledo, owner of Tate Funeral Homes, who lost his license in 2015 following an investigation that revealed he had stored bodies improperly. Tate has since passed away.

A survey of the list of cremains provided by BCI has determined that several of the discovered cremains were indeed those of Toledo residents. 13abc is working to confirm the rest of the list.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a partial plate number of the car the suspect was driving.
Police: Male driver hits 8-year-old with his vehicle in school parking lot and takes off
TFRD crews work at a fire in the 800 block of Vinton on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Two houses damaged in South Toledo fire on Wednesday morning
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black Cadillac sedan.
A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident is looking for answers
Man Putting On Mask
Businesses consider letting employees with COVID come to work
If the Supreme Court finds Ohio's new statehouse maps unconstitutional, it will order the...
Ohio Supreme Court tosses GOP redistricting map

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages
Shawnte Hardin (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's office)
BCI agents find dozens of cremated remains inside Akron church
Findlay City Schools temporarily cancels classes due to staff shortages, absences
Toledo Police car
Man allegedly shoots self in hand, arrested on domestic violence charges