Cremains from Toledo funeral home found in Akron church

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Potentially dozens of cremains from a Toledo funeral home were discovered in a church in Akron on Wednesday.

According to court filings, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was alerted to the discovery by the Ohio Department of Funeral and Embalmers. They had been notified by a private citizen of boxes of cremains located on the first floor of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, a building that had seemingly been left vacant.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office says a search of the building was part of the state’s ongoing investigation against Pastor Shawnte Hardin, the senior pastor of the church. Hardin was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury last October on 37 criminal charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with records, theft, abuse of a corpse, identify fraud, representation as a funeral director while unlicensed, and passing bad checks.

In an interview with Hardin’s attorney conducted by our sister station WOIO in Cleveland, Hardin claimed he had been holding the cremains for Robert Tate. Tate was a funeral director in Toledo, owner of Tate Funeral Homes, who lost his license in 2015 following an investigation that revealed he had stored bodies improperly. Tate has since passed away.

A survey of the list of cremains provided by BCI has determined that several of the discovered cremains were indeed those of Toledo residents. 13abc is working to confirm the rest of the list.

