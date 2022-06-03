Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday: Maybe Cheese Born With It

A local drag queen who started her own food truck is preparing for a national debut on a Food Network show!
By Sashem Brey
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday, June 5, the owner of a local food truck is about to make a splashy national debut, taking her “cheesy” concept to the big time. And the end result could be a cool, $50,000 prize.

After years of teaching by day and performing in drag by night, Sugar Vermonte says the year 2021 brought the ingredients for change.

“This all got started with a stimulus check and an idea,” Sugar explained. “I was like, let’s try something else. And the answer was mac and cheese!”

Taking her mother’s famous recipe, Sugar bought a $400 mini camper and launched a food truck called “Maybe Cheese Born With It” as a pop-up.

“The success came kind of right away, and there was such a positive response from the community. And then I just saw on Facebook, ‘apply for The Great Food Truck Race’ ... and I was like ok!”

After a few rounds of interviews, Sugar was selected, taking her pal Keith Logue along for the ride.

“I get a random call from Sugar one night. Basically, ‘hey, joined the great food truck race, filled out this application, we got a zoom interview with one of the producers and do you wanna be a part of the team?’ And I’m like, well, I can’t cook, you know this. I’m a hard worker. that’s all I got. And she was like, we’re good,” recalled Logue with a laugh.

Their decade-long friendship then led to the food truck road-trip of a lifetime along the coast of sunny California. The duo called the experience thrilling, exhausting, and totally worth it. Now, Sugar is ready to build on this momentum.

“I’m ready to take this baby and franchise her. Tyler Florence called it scale-able and very smart. What Chipotle did for the burrito, I want to do for mac and cheese!”

“Maybe Cheese Born With It” will be at the Old West End festival all weekend. The new season of “The Great Food Truck Race” premieres Sunday on The Food Network. To learn more about Sugar’s food truck, click here.

To see Maybe Cheese Born With It menu items, click here.

If you have an idea to submit for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

