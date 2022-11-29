Birthday Club
Toledo woman’s car totaled by sinkhole on Galena, GoFundMe page created

After turning on to Galena, the front and rear passenger side tires of Terry’s car got stuck in...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A GoFundMe page has been created for the woman whose car was totaled after it got stuck in a sinkhole after a water main break on Galena Street on Monday.

According to the GoFundMe page, Megan Terry was driving her seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter to school through what she believed to be slight flooding from the heavy rain the night before. After witnessing an SUV drive through the water on Galena Street, Terry decided to continue driving on Galena.

After turning on to Galena, the front and rear passenger side tires of Terry’s car got stuck in a sinkhole. Terry was able to get her and her children out of the car but due to the water submerging the car, it was no longer salvageable and was totaled.

All proceeds from the GoFundMe will go towards a new vehicle.

To visit the GoFundMe page and/or to make a donation, click here.

