Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges following Dollar machete attack

Bethel M. Bekele
Bethel M. Bekele(Wyandot County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Upper Sandusky man was indicted Wednesday on murder charges following a deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee.

According to the Upper Sandusky Police Department Chief Jared Lucas, Bethel Bekele, 27, was indicted by the Wyandot County Grand Jury for the murder of 22-year-old Keris Riebel. Bekele, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Bekele was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon and a motion to hold Bekele without bond was held, in which the judge granted the request.

Further details regarding the murder indictment and any additional criminal charges remain unknown at this time.

Prior to Wednesday’s arraignment, the Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney said there is no known relationship between Bekele and Riebel, calling the attack “random, sudden, and unprovoked.” He also said Bekele allegedly continued to attack Riebel as she was on the ground.

According to police records, officers responded to the Dollar Tree on East Wyandot Avenue in Upper Sandusky around 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Witnesses told officers the woman was dead in the store and that the suspect had left in a red or maroon-colored SUV, traveling westbound on E. Wyandot Ave.

