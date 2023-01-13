Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo to settle lawsuit with Buckeye Broadband over Summit Street project

Summit Street construction in downtown Toledo. May 17, 2021.
Summit Street construction in downtown Toledo. May 17, 2021.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the city of Toledo will dismiss its lawsuit against Buckeye Broadband and parent company Block Communications, the company will pay the city $300,000 in the dustup over the Summit Street reconstruction in 2021.

The agreement is subject to approval by the City Council, according to a statement released by the mayor’s office Friday.

In that statement, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz “apologizes to Buckeye for any negative perception the filing of the City’s lawsuit created.”

In the run-up to the Solheim Cup, Toledo decided it wanted to beautify and improve Summit Street. The disagreement between the city and Buckeye centered on the relocation of the company’s fiber optic lines. Typically, when projects are cosmetic, the city would foot the bill, but for improvements, the companies would be expected to pay.

While other companies like AT&T paid, Buckeye was not required to - which caused an uproar when the deal came to light that the FBI was looking into the matter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottawa Hills
‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
I-75 South crash at SR-15 near Findlay
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Five suspects plead not guilty to charges in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

Latest News

1/13: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
1/13: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 13, 2023
Noah Johnson was last seen the weekend before Thanksgiving
No sign of missing Bryan man eight weeks after disappearance
Remains of Ohio fighter pilot shot down in WWII identified