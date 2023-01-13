Toledo to settle lawsuit with Buckeye Broadband over Summit Street project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the city of Toledo will dismiss its lawsuit against Buckeye Broadband and parent company Block Communications, the company will pay the city $300,000 in the dustup over the Summit Street reconstruction in 2021.

The agreement is subject to approval by the City Council, according to a statement released by the mayor’s office Friday.

In that statement, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz “apologizes to Buckeye for any negative perception the filing of the City’s lawsuit created.”

In the run-up to the Solheim Cup, Toledo decided it wanted to beautify and improve Summit Street. The disagreement between the city and Buckeye centered on the relocation of the company’s fiber optic lines. Typically, when projects are cosmetic, the city would foot the bill, but for improvements, the companies would be expected to pay.

While other companies like AT&T paid, Buckeye was not required to - which caused an uproar when the deal came to light that the FBI was looking into the matter.

