Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Building Better Schools: Local partnership helps students bloom into a career

By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A partnership between Sylvania Schools and Toledo Memorial Park is helping students bloom into a career by gaining real world experience before heading off to college.

Mak Johnson is a Northview High School senior who loves getting her hands dirty.

“I’ve been pulling a lot of weeds, I’ve been trimming bushes, I get to drive the little carts around and that’s cool,” said Johnson. “But yeah, just a lot of hands-on stuff and then I was digging around in a bed to plant some daisies, so we haven’t finish that yet but that’s a project we’re working on.”

Johnson is a Sylvania Schools Horticulture Intern at Toledo Memorial Park.

“She’s a hands in the dirt kind of person, so yeah she’s been out planting flowers, trimming trees,” said Jeff Clegg, President and CEO of Toledo Memorial Park. “I’ll see her outside my office trimming the bushes outside of my office so I know she’s working.”

Clegg says the partnership with Sylvania Schools has been going on for decades.

“Thousands of trees, we plant thousands of flowers every year, and as you can see behind me, there’s a lot of beautiful plantings, and we really need people to help us especially in the summer time,” said Clegg.

The two-year program allows Johnson to take core classes at Northview while taking horticulture at Southview. Students earn state certification and can also earn up to 13 college credits through the program.

“I’ve always liked plants and nature and it’s just something that I’ve always been drawn to,” said Johnson. “And so horticulture, my mom originally introduced me to it and we were talking about career tech and she thought that this would be something that’s up my alley.”

Johnson will take what she learns to Bowling Green State University next fall where she will study Environmental Science.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Building Better Schools: Local partnership helps students bloom into a career
The program promotes pathways to engineering for underrepresented students in the Toledo...
Building Better Schools: Elite Scholars Program puts local students on fast track to success
Building Better Schools: Elite Scholars Program puts local students on fast track to success
NDA junior Numa Mujeeb has been appointed to the National Speech and Debate Association’s...
Building Better Schools: NDA student receives national recognition