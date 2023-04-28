Birthday Club
Production resumes at Cenovus Toledo refinery more than 6 months after fatal fire

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The former BP-Husky Toledo refinery is back up and running following last year’s fire at the plant that killed two brothers.

The refinery, now owned by Cenovus Energy, went back online this month, a company spokesperson confirmed to 13abc. Its smaller capacity crude oil unit restarted and is once again producing refined products, the company said. The larger capacity unit is expected to start in May and ramp up to full rates through the second quarter.

The refinery shut down in September when a fire at the facility killed brother Ben and Max Morrissey.

Cenovus acquired the refinery in February. BP owned the company at the time of the fire and is contesting nearly a dozen safety violations federal regulators issued.

