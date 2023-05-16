13abc earns Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Innovation

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is honored to be a recipient of the Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Innovation for our digital livestreaming efforts. The Action News Now streaming center allows us to connect with our viewers on all of our digital platforms, bringing breaking news, in-depth reporting and digital exclusives to the community in real-time without the same restrictions that come with traditional broadcast television news. It is a privilege to be recognized as as a leader in the digital space. 13abc is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.

We would like to recognize 13abc’s Josh Croup for his efforts in launching our digital desk in 2021 and expanding the way it has been utilized over the last two years, which included developing the digital exclusive Week in Review newscast and leading his award-winning 2022 election coverage, among other accomplishments. He works as a one-man band to anchor, produce and direct livestreamed segments.

Watch the submission for Excellence in Innovation in the video below.

View a playlist of previous Action News Now segments at the link here. To receive push alerts to your phone for live Action News Now segments, download the 13abc news app for iPhone users here and for Android users here.

