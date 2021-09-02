Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
First Tee Lake Erie opens doors, opportunities to local children

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ribbon was officially cut Wednesday night at the new First Tee Lake Erie facility on the backside of The Inverness Club.

The facility, located off Hill Ave., hopes to make the game of golf more affordable and accessible to everyone. It includes a full-length driving range, putting green, and two short-game greens.

In addition to the sponsors and donors on hand for the ribbon-cutting, the club’s first member, Lyanah Hall, a 10-year-old fifth-grader at Holland Elementary.

“I’m very excited,” Hall said. “I’m pretty proud I’m the first one, but I’m really excited. Like, first I came here and it’s not built, and then I come here and it’s like this. I just can’t believe it. It’s amazing. It’s super amazing.”

The building also houses and new Boys and Girls Club of Toledo, giving the two organizations a chance to combine efforts and get kids playing golf.

