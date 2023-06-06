Former teachers react to closure of Epworth Preschool

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former teachers are reacting to the announcement that Epworth Preschool will not reopen in the fall.

The announcement was made by Epworth United Methodist Church leaders in a June newsletter. This comes after the mid-year closing following the sudden firing of its longtime director this past spring.

“It was very disheartening because nine week was something those kids could’ve used,” said former teacher Abigail Vaez.

“We had already registered families for the next school year so it was obviously very sad, very jarring for many families, teachers, and community members,” said another former teacher, Maria Lee Jun.

Church leaders said in their June newsletter that they don’t intend to permanently close down the preschool. One church official told 13 Action News they instead plan to reinstate to Children’s Day Out program or “CDO.” According to the church’s website, CDO is an early pre-school environment preparing children as young as two for their first school years. However, it won’t be until at least another year when that is reinstated.

“The reality is, as it is already June, the calendar doesn’t allow enough time for us to finish rebuilding our program, onboard a new staff team, and register students before this fall,” the church said in the newsletter update.

They said a task force is brainstorming plans for the future, which is expected to be laid out sometime by mid-July.

“It was important to Epworth’s leadership that the families and children affected by this decision were notified of this development immediately so that preschool arrangements could be made with other providers,” the update said. “It was equally important to Epworth’s leadership that deposits made are returned immediately.”

The firing of the school’s director, Jane Lyon, led to multiple staff resignations in March. Lyon has accused leadership of misappropriating funds, which the church denies.

The church’s former pastor, Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher, announced in late April that he “voluntarily decided to move on” and moved on to another opportunity.

Vaez told 13 Action News she hopes the school can learn from the situation moving forward.

“I just hope that in the future, kids that come here when they do open are loved and cared for and can get the education they deserve,” said Vaez.

